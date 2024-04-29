“As Chamber representative, I proposed earlier in the year that as a gesture of goodwill Welsh Water might consider covering the cost of free parking in the town during the 12 month+ period that the works were happening. This was discounted as being too expensive, especially as there was a contingency for businesses whose trade was sufficiently affected to submit claims for compensation. Individual businesses can apply for compensation but not every business will be eligible because they have to prove loss of earnings linked to footfall. They then have to negotiate with forensic accountants, an exercise which can be time-consuming and daunting, or they have to pay a financial advisor to help them, incurring even more costs. Just because a compensation scheme is on the table, doesn't make the hardship bearable for businesses that have to survive during the period when their claims are being scrutinised.