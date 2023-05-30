In a significant victory for the environment, Elite Plastics Ltd., a polythene manufacturing company based in Herefordshire, has made remarkable progress in slashing its carbon emissions, thanks to the support of the Business Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP). Elite Plastics has saved more than 700 tonnes of CO2 to date, and is projected to save an impressive £82,000 annually.
The assistance provided by BEEP, an initiative championed by the Marches Growth Hub, has enabled Elite Plastics to realise not only significant cost savings and a reduction in CO2 emissions, but also enhanced productivity, reduced energy bills, and better control of demand relative to ASC. This remarkable stride towards sustainability was made possible through the integration of solar panels and the procurement of energy-efficient machinery.
As the business support division of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, the Marches Growth Hub has been instrumental in supporting hundreds of businesses each year, helping them launch, grow and prosper. The BEEP scheme, now winding down, was established by Worcestershire County Council and bolstered by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), bringing together a strong coalition of councils and chambers of commerce.
Josh Salmon, commercial director of Elite Plastics, expressed his company's gratitude for the BEEP grant and the commitment to their environmental impact. He spoke about how the straightforward application process and the team's supportive guidance helped Elite Plastics invest in solar panels and new, energy-efficient machinery, reducing their energy consumption and carbon emissions while increasing production capacity.
Elite Plastics, a 24/7 operation, produces a range of polythene products, aiming to emerge as one of the UK's most forward-thinking polythene producers. They believe that this will aid their clients, including prominent UK brands, in accomplishing their corporate responsibility goals.
Marches LEP’s small business champion, Dave Courteen, hailed Elite Plastics' progress and encouraged other businesses to tap into the available support for their own carbon reduction endeavours.
For more information about the full range of business support available through the Marches Growth Hub, visit www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk.
About the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership
- The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is driving accelerated economic growth through investment in innovation, higher level skills, housing and business sites across the region.
- The Marches region, which includes Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, is a dynamic business region where entrepreneurs flourish alongside global players. Covering 2,300 sq miles and with a growing population of 684,300, it is home to 30,775 businesses and a £14.3 billion economy.
- Bordered by the West Midlands to the east and Wales to the west, the Marches' key centres of population and employment are the city of Hereford and thriving towns of Shrewsbury and Telford. A network of 25 smaller market towns and a large rural area
- make up the rest of the settlement mix – with the Marches recognised as being one of the most enterprising regions in the UK
- High profile businesses which have chosen to base operations here include BAE Defence Systems; GKN; Westons Cider; Grainger & Worrall; Stadco; Caterpillar; Mϋller Dairy UK, Doncasters Aerospace, Denso, Capgemini, Ricoh, Cargill, Heineken, Grocontinental, McConnels, Kerry Ingredients, Special Metals, Kingspan and Makita
- The Marches is also home to centres of excellence and institutions which promote and foster the transfer of knowledge including Harper Adams University and its National Centre for Precision Farming, University Centre Shrewsbury, the University of Wolverhampton campus and e-innovation centre at Priorslee, NMITE, New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering, and Food Enterprise Centre in Shrewsbury
- The designated Enterprise Zone of the Marches LEP is in Hereford, at Skylon Park. It is the only Enterprise Zone in England with a unique defence and security sector focus, drawing on the city's heritage as the home of the SAS
- The LEP area is home to some iconic places of interest. The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, the Shropshire Hills and the Wye Valley Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Offa’s Dyke, the rivers Severn and Wye, and places of national renown including Ludlow and Ross-on-Wye make it a highly popular place to both visit and relocate to
- The Marches has a diverse business base and is recognised for its sector strength in advanced manufacturing and engineering; agri-food and drink; automotive and defence & security
- Business support in the Marches is offered via the Marches Growth Hub, a business-friendly website at www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk and the National Business Support Helpline, supported by the LEP, on Freephone 0800 998 1098. § You can learn more about the Marches LEP at www.marcheslep.org.uk and contact the LEP by emailing [email protected]
