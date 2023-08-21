The Hope and Anchor, Ross-on-Wye, has been given a rating of 2 (improvement necessary) by the Food Standards Agency. In response to this, the pub has taken swift action to address the issues highlighted in the report.
The staff of Hope and Anchor stated that after the unsatisfactory result in May, they made immediate improvements. They emphasised that all their other seven venues have a 5-star hygiene rating. The pub has since welcomed a new Head Chef, supported by their Group Executive Chef, to ensure all procedures and record-keeping are up to standard. The team has also been refreshed with the addition of new chefs. All team members undergo Food Handling Level 2 and Food Allergen courses. The pub is confident in its processes and invites anyone with concerns to view their kitchens.
The original report from the Food Standards Agency highlighted several areas of concern, including food contact equipment stored on dirty floors, refrigerators operating above the recommended temperature, and areas of the kitchen and cellar needing a deep clean. Additionally, there were issues with sink availability and the implementation of a food safety management system.
The Hope and Anchor has taken these concerns seriously, ensuring that all equipment is stored above the floor, refrigerators maintain the correct temperature, and the premises undergo a thorough deep clean. They have also addressed the sink issue and are working on implementing a consistent food safety management procedure.
The pub is eagerly awaiting a revisit and rescore from the Food Standards Agency and is confident of achieving a 5-star rating in the future.