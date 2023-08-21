The staff of Hope and Anchor stated that after the unsatisfactory result in May, they made immediate improvements. They emphasised that all their other seven venues have a 5-star hygiene rating. The pub has since welcomed a new Head Chef, supported by their Group Executive Chef, to ensure all procedures and record-keeping are up to standard. The team has also been refreshed with the addition of new chefs. All team members undergo Food Handling Level 2 and Food Allergen courses. The pub is confident in its processes and invites anyone with concerns to view their kitchens.