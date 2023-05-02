An impressive 565 lambs were also entered, with a blistering trade that peaked at £166, or 400ppkg. Lambs weighing between 36 and 40kg fetched prices from 360 to 400ppkg, while heavier lambs sold for £155 to £166 per head. The overall average price for lambs was £148 per head, with an average weight of 41.1kg. D A Davies from Winters Farm stole the show, achieving both the top price and the highest price per kilo.