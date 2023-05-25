Ross Town Council has announced its participation in 'Love Your Local Market 2023', an initiative organised by the National Association of British Markets (NABMA) set to run until May 27. This comes as part of their proud membership with NABMA, reflecting the town council's commitment to supporting local trade and community enterprises.
Over the coming weeks, the council will be spotlighting a number of delightful market traders who make Ross-on-Wye markets the bustling, vibrant destination they are. A special shout out has been given to one such trader today - @happy_dumpling_365, a venture passionately run by Lian and Paul. The duo's profile can be read in the attached, which is sure to provide an intriguing insight into their operation and dedication to serving the community.
The Ross-on-Wye markets, an integral part of the local community, run twice weekly, on Thursdays and Saturdays. They take place at the well-loved Market Place, located at HR9 5NX. The council encourages those with trader enquiries to reach out via email at [email protected] or alternatively, via phone on 01989 562373.
This initiative serves as a vivid reminder of the importance of local markets and the valuable role they play within our community. It's a prime opportunity for Ross-on-Wye residents to show their love and support for local traders, fostering a stronger, more vibrant community spirit.
Ross-on-Wye Town Council has provided a tantalising line-up for the Thursday market, which runs from 8am to 3pm.
Traders for this week include:
- Mac's Finest Fruit (& veg!) promising a bounty of fresh fruit and vegetables for your kitchen.
- Donna & Andrew's stall, filled with a fantastic array of fresh fish to indulge in.
- Mark's selection, which offers a delightful range of local & continental cheeses, biscuits, tapas and fresh eggs. More can be found at https://loom.ly/JzrP5j8.
- @SOUPbyT's delectable homemade soups, salad bowls, quiches, chicken curry, as well as blueberry breakfast muffins & mackerel paté.
- @JuliciousBakes' artfully crafted baked goods, sure to make your mouth water.
- A variety of enchanting spring bouquets and plants from Tom at @barbersbridgenurseryandflorist.
- Tyrone's selection of bargain biscuits, cakes and sweet treats for those with a sweet tooth.
- Teak Direct Garden Furniture, weather permitting, for those seeking to revamp their outdoor space.
- Nigel's clothes stall, showcasing a fashionable range of ladies' tops, dresses, jackets and more.
This diverse line-up of traders offers something for everyone and serves as a testament to the vibrant market scene in Ross-on-Wye. Do come down to the Market Place and show your support for local trade. Happy shopping!