It was a busy day at Ross Auctions on Monday, March 13 with the sale of 72 finished cattle, 24 cull cows, 1,662 fat hoggs, and 386 cull ewes and rams.
The cull cows and ewes were the highlight of the day with an absolutely blistering trade. The cull cows peaked at an impressive £2,253 at 281p per kg, while the cull ewes peaked at a whopping £168.
The demand for both cull cows and ewes was exceptionally high, with every ewe in the market averaging £111.36 per head.
The sale of finished cattle also drew a flying trade with an entry of 72 clean cattle. The butchers steers and heifers sold from 300-328p per kg. The trade peaked at 328p per kg and £2084 per head.
Hoggs met a faster trade than previous weeks. Heavyweight hoggs sold from £125-£144, and medium weight export quality continentals sold consistently from 245-256p per kg. The hoggs peaked at £144 with an overall SQQ of 242p per kg.
The store cattle sale held on Thursday, March 9 saw a fantastic entry of 327 store cattle, attracting an electric trade.
The steers averaged £1,067 per head, while the heifers averaged £1,024 per head. The top sale of the day went to 167 steers - British Blue x - 20 months, which peaked at an impressive £1,680 from MR Williams Partners.
The auction centre is gearing up for another sale of store cattle on Thursday, March 23, with entries for the catalogue to be received by the March 16.
Contact William Probert at 07595 315902 for more information on finished lambs, cull ewes, store sheep, finished cattle, cull cows, and store cattle. Antiques and fine art enquiries can be directed to Roger Garlick at 07855 050402.