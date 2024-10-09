Research from the commercial insurer highlights just how many industries and businesses face this issue on a regular basis. A previous survey of tradespeople – typically not an industry associated with digital crime – showed that almost a quarter (23 per cent ) had suffered a cyber-attack or cyber incident in the last 12 months. It was a similar number in the motor trade industry, with 24 per cent of those surveyed saying they had fallen victim over the past 12 months. An alarming 81 per cent also said they had been affected by cyber-crime at one time or another.