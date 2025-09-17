LYDNEY’S Nanny B’s enjoyed a fantastic reopening on Friday, September 12 with a steady stream of customers and crafts fanatics in attendance.
The new premises is situated on High Street, and finally welcomed back customers following closure of its Newerne Street premises in November 2024 due to flooding.
From the moment it opened, members of the Forest community braved the heavy downpours to check out the new place, and enjoy sweet cakes, treats and coffee.
Kelly Davey, the shop’s owner, had a series of setbacks since the business began in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic and the town’s floods, but now things are looking positive for the team - with thanks given to the local community.
Kelly said: “The support of the community has been amazing. I’ve had plenty of messages and well wishes saying they miss us. I had times where I thought about giving up because it’s too much, but then I’ll speak to someone in the street who says they can’t wait for us to be back open. It really means a lot to me that my shop is that important to them.”
Nanny B’s is a shop dedicated to Haberdashery and Yarn Craft. It stocks a variety of yarns, buttons, ribbons, and elastics. It was clear through the ‘traffic’ of people during the reopening, and through community words of support, a shop such as this is both important and popular.
Kelly said: “I think lockdown brought a lot of people out to crafting as it’s so good for your mental health - and it hasn’t seemed to have gone away!”
Nanny B’s now looks to the future, with hopes to become a community HUB, holding small classes and events in the evenings.
Currently, the shop is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am until 2.30pm, and Saturday 9am until 12pm.
You can find out more about the store via Nanny B’s social media pages, or you can email [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.