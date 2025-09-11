A NEW artistic director for youth theatre group Found in the Forest shared her experience, after enjoying a fantastic first day on Thursday, September 4, at the Wesley Arts Centre in Cinderford.
Chez Dunford is undertaking the role for Abi Wright, who set the group up, as a maternity cover for around eight months. She oversees two groups; juniors between the ages of eight and 12, and seniors between the ages of 13 and 18.
The Youth Theatre provides young people with the opportunity to explore creativity and develop skills in the Performing Arts. The classes use games, theatrical training, team-building, and ensemble, leading to official performances which the public can attend.
Chez Dunford said: “We’re empowering young people to skill-up to become a community. We make live performances which we tour around the county, locally and maybe even nationally. We use performing arts, whether that’s dance, music, theatre, acting, comedy - it’s all welcome here and we’re all inclusive.”
Chez’s first senior group session saw around ten performers showcase their talents in improvisation, tableaux, and communication. The games helped to build listening, looking and spatial awareness skills.
It was clear that the group builds the members’ confidence and benefits them both socially and practically. Through fun activities which all in attendance said they thoroughly enjoyed, the group were able to develop friendships and further their performing skills.
One performer, 12-year-old Georgina, said: “Even if you don’t have any confidence coming into the group, you will leave with much more than when you came in.”
However, the sessions go beyond building confidence. Chez explained that Found in the Forest can allow better connections, empower the performers and ultimately take them out of their comfort zone into a challenging, but fun, environment.
Chez said: “I think it’s about supporting people to get away from their screens, finding a way to connect with other young people, being challenged and having fun.
“I hope those that attend will gain joy and the confidence to say what they want from the world, and be empowered to be seen and heard by each other, their families and the community.”
As Chez’s first day concluded, she was able to reflect on how it went. She said: “It was absolutely brilliant. I’m delighted that we had the numbers that we had. It feels like a ‘coming home’, this space is absolutely amazing like a professional theatre.”
Now, the theatre group looks to the future. After the October half-term, the sessions will start putting together a show for the community to enjoy.
Found in the Forest Youth Theatre is always welcoming of new members. If you are interested in joining, you can contact Chez via email on [email protected] or you can find more information on the website or social media.
The junior group meets in term time every Thursday between 4pm and 5.45pm, while the seniors meet between 6pm and 7.45pm. The first session is free to try, and after that it is £5 per week.
