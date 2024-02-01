A YOUTH drop-in centre in Cinderford recently welcomed new staff to help continue its range of support for young people.
Candi Youth Space has recently taken on two new youth workers, Zoe and Daisy, to support the sessions and activities it offers.
Zoe joins Candi as an experienced youth worker, having supported young people’s mental health and wellbeing in previous roles.
She is keen to meet with the young people of Cinderford, and to develop new activities at Candi.
Daisy, who was voted Young Volunteer of the Year in 2023, has joined the team after being involved with Candi since the age of 11.
The registered charity welcomes 11-17 year olds to its Youth Space, which includes a cafe offering refreshments, on Mondays and Thursdays between 6 and 8pm, along with a drop-in at Drybrook Methodist Church hall on Tuesdays.
The Youth Space sessions offer somewhere to “chill”, games, workshops and “much more”.
It also runs a homework/revision club, specialising in maths, from 4.30-5.30pm on Mondays and Thursdays before its Youth Space sessions, and hosts regular dance sessions on Wednesdays.
The centre is also on the lookout for new volunteers to help deliver sessions and activities.