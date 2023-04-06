Network provider FullFibre has unveiled a brand new Community Investment Fund, designed to support digital projects that contribute to the health and wellbeing of local communities in Herefordshire.
The initiative, called Fibre Heroes, will provide financial support to both local charities and organisations in Ross-on-Wye, Bromyard, and Leominster.
The new Community Investment Fund aims to bolster the reserves of projects that use digital technology to improve the provision of services and support to the community, enhance community activities or the work of organisations, and demonstrate the benefits of fast and resilient connectivity.
The first project approved for funding is the Badsey & Aldington Community Computer Club, based in Worcestershire. The club helps elderly people in the Badsey and wider Evesham area learn how to use the internet.
Thanks to Fibre Heroes, the club will be able to purchase new equipment and expand the support they provide to the local community.
Matt Smith, Head of Public Procurement and Engagement at Fibre Heroes, emphasised that every project is individually assessed and that the fund aims to benefit as many of the 80-plus towns where FullFibre operates.