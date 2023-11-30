IF you’re looking to experience a beautiful winter wonderland, then look no further than Lydney's Taurus Crafts.
Taurus Crafts much-loved Christmas Markets make a come-back over three weekends in December, where you can browse for beautiful gifts from artisan makers, choose your perfect Christmas tree, take a selfie with Santa, and enjoy live music with delicious food and drink.
Try something tasty from the new Festive Menu in the Severnside Kitchen, or grab a hot chocolate and snack from outdoor café Fresco.
Free parking and free entry, the Taurus Crafts Christmas events offer ultimate festive cheer for all ages, guaranteed!
Enjoy a Creative Christmas at the Taurus Crafts Lantern Parade
Enjoy a creative Christmas celebration at the first ever Taurus Crafts Lantern Parade! Get into the artistic spirit with your own lantern making and go as big or as small as you like.
To take part, wrap up warm and wear your wellies, and join Team Taurus at the entrance to Taurus Crafts at 18:00 on Friday 8th December.
The event will then involve a wintery walk through Lydney Park Estate, before wrapping up at Taurus Crafts for delicious food and drink, live music and a breath-taking performance from fire-breathing acrobat, Grem Creative. Suitable for all ages.
Buy a Christmas Tree That Makes a Difference
Each time someone buys a Christmas tree at Taurus Crafts, they’re directly supporting the Camphill Village Trust – the nation-wide charity which Taurus Crafts is a part of.
The Camphill Village Trust provides training opportunities and supported living to adults with special needs, autism and mental health challenges, and each Christmas tree bought makes a vital contribution to supporting these individuals.
Not only do these Christmas trees help fund an important charity, they’re also British-grown Nordman Firs, meaning you can expect exceptional quality and long-lasting needles.
With trees available from 3 ft to 8 ft, Taurus Crafts have the perfect tree to suit any space going. Available to purchase 7 days a week from 10:00 – 17:00.
Crafty Christmas Markets
The Taurus Crafts Christmas Markets offer the perfect opportunity to shop small from local, makers and traders for beautiful handmade gifts.
With makers from across Gloucestershire, South Wales and beyond taking part, the market offers gift-buying opportunities to suit all tastes and interests.
The Taurus Crafts team have been working hard to transform the site into a beautiful Yuletide setting, decked with fairy lights and Christmas trees galore for a unique and atmospheric shopping experience.
In addition to the guest makers and traders, all onsite shops will be open for business, including the Taurus Crafts Gift Shop, Zero Waste Shop and of course, the carefully curated Christmas Shop to meet all your festive needs.
The markets will take place from 10:00 – 16:00, on 2nd – 3rd, 9th – 10th and 16th -17th December, with a late-night shopping event taking place on Friday 8th from 18:00 – 21:00.