Stagecoach buses that cover the Forest are the successors to the old Red and White buses, which were established by John Watts of Lydney in 1929, covering the Forest area far more comprehensively and frequently than the modern bus service, in the days when most households did not have their own vehicles. 1929 was also the year in which the Lydney to Cinderford passenger train service via Parkend ceased, which was not entirely a coincidence. In the 1970s I could commute to Cardiff from St Briavels by bus at 6.40am, changing at Chepstow, and be at my desk before 8.30am – a journey not conceivable today.