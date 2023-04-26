A touching ceremony took place at the War Memorial in Chepstow, April 25, marking the anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day. The event commemorated the Gallipoli campaign of the First World War in 1915, where 100,000 allied lives were tragically lost in the devastating conflict.
At the heart of the ceremony was the recognition of Chepstow-born resident, William Charles Williams, who displayed immense bravery during the Gallipoli campaign. In honour of his courage, Williams was awarded the prestigious Victoria Cross. The deck gun from UB91, requisitioned by King George V himself, was also presented to Chepstow as a poignant memorial.
The intimate service at the War Memorial provided a moment of reflection and remembrance for the local community, paying tribute to the heroic actions of their very own William Charles Williams and honouring the memory of all those who sacrificed their lives during the Gallipoli campaign.