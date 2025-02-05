CRITICALLY acclaimed US singer-songwriter Eli Lev says his show will bring a message of community and hope, as he prepares for his upcoming Chepstow show.
The good vibes artist is set to play at Three Tuns, Chepstow on Thursday, February 27, at 8.30pm, as part of a world tour.
The tour has already seen Eli travel the length and breadth of the United States. He is now in Europe, making stops in Andorra, Spain, Portugal, France, Switzerland, Czechia, Poland and Austria.
The UK part of his tour kicks off in Chepstow, concluding in Barrow-in-Furness, before the musician heads to Ireland.
Eli told The Chepstow Beacon: “I am feeling great about heading to Chepstow soon and have lots of new songs from my album Present Journey to share. The tour is going great and I have been lucky to meet some amazing folks along the way in Portugal and Spain so far.
“Fans can expect positive and uplifting songs that focus on meaningful lyrics and strong melodies, to convey a message of community and hope.”
His album Present Journey was inspired by his current situation as a middle-aged, full time independent musician who is a mobile lifestyle pioneer and international touring artist.
It has already impressed critics and other musicians, who have likened his sound to The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers. Musical pioneer Rhonda Brown said: "Eli's original, spirit-filled lyrics become familiar and make you want to join in singing, clapping, and dancing as soon as he starts singing. Sweet voice. Kind soul."
Musicians including The Brindley Brothers have also praised the work ethic of Eli, calling him a hardworking professional, a sentiment mirrored by Amber Foster from Last Call Entertainment.
More information about the tour can be found online and tickets are available now, as well as the digital album Present Journey.