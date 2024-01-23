Their production of Puss in Boots is the group’s 67th annual show and is now midway through its run.
The show features Teyha-Rose Bullen in the title role of the talking cat who makes the dreams of Mick the Miller’s Son (Louise Bullen) come true.
The object of Mick’s affections is Princess Katie played by Kim Harris.
Lynne Teague plays Ms Ophelia Pulse, Carl Jennings is the King and Kevin Day, Hannah Melia and Lorraine Symonds are Riff, Raff and Roly who are Mick’s brothers.
The show features several dance sequences and the young dancers were trained by Lily Gardiner – who appears as the Queen of Catland, Kim Harris and Laura Hyde.
Live music was provided on the keyboard by Chloe Fflug.
The first three shows took place last weekend and the final trio take place this weekend.
Tickets are still available for Sunday afternoon (January 28). Call Lynne Teague on 07939 399125 or visit the group’s Facebook page Wesley Players Pantomime.