The Lower Wye Ramblers invite you to join them on Sunday, March 2 for a 7.5-mile moderate walk around Ross-on-Wye starting at 10 am from the car park on Wilton Road, 3/4 mile on right after turning off the A40 at Wilton roundabout onto the B4260 (Grid reference: SO 59233 24052 Nearest postcode: HR9 6AQ; what3words: motorist.romance.petition).
The first part of the route is a level walk along the Wye Valley Way alongside the river, while the return route across fields and lanes involves some easy short climbs. A coffee stop will be taken at a beautiful bird hide, and the lunch break will be at the church in Brampton Abbotts.
The small village of Brampton Abbotts is just a few miles to the north of Ross-on-Wye. Although the church is now closed, a major restoration of the building has been undertaken recently. The church community has a PCC and worships in the nearby Village Hall with occasional services in the church and churchyard.
Please bring drinks, snacks, and a packed lunch with you and wear suitable clothing and footwear for the walk. For further information and contact details for the walk leader, go the group’s website (www.ramblers.org.uk/lower-wye; it is always advisable to look on the website on the morning of a walk to check for any last-minute changes [e.g. cancellation due to weather, etc.]) or Facebook page.
Walking is a great way to stay fit, enjoy the beautiful area we live in, and meet new people and make friends, and the Lower Wye Ramblers group offers a warm welcome to both novice and experienced walkers. So go along and join then—the friendly members all look forward to meeting you.