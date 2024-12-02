On Saturday, November 30, visitors to the British Museum in London were surprised by a harmonious flash mob protest of over 200 singers from the Climate Choir Movement.
Members of the Forest of Dean Climate Choir joined singers from 18 other Climate Choirs from all around the UK. The flash mob began their protest inside the café before walking through the museum singing in three-part harmony, ‘It’s time to drop BP! Don’t take their dirty money!’
The singers then processed to the entrance of the British Museum Great Court, the largest covered public square in Europe. Here they sang anti-BP lyrics to the melody of Also Sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss – also known as the theme to 2001: A Space Odyssey. With this, the Climate Choir movement had pulled off its most dramatic stunt yet.
Last year it was announced that the British Museum’s exhibitions would no longer be BP-branded after its existing five-year sponsorship was not renewed. But the Museum is now working with the oil giant in a different way – by controversially accepting a £50m gift from BP. This year has not only seen multiple catastrophic climate events: it is set to be the hottest year on record with floods, drought, and heat killing thousands.
Yet against this backdrop, BP has scaled back climate targets while making profits of billions. It has abandoned its goal to cut oil output by 2030. BP has also been accused of fuelling the ongoing genocide in Gaza by providing oil to refineries that produce fuel for IDF war planes. Previously, the oil giant was also awarded oil licences from Israel in waters off the coast of Gaza.
“This is blatant ‘green washing’ by BP and it's got to stop,” said Mel Mackintosh from the Forest of Dean Climate Choir. “As a retired GP, I’ve seen the impact of the turn away from tobacco sponsorship in reducing the public harm from nicotine addiction. I believe it's even more important that we turn away from fossil fuel dependence for the health of the planet and future generations. Big oil companies like BP will try any way they can to soften their image - shame on the British Museum for aiding and abetting them!”
“Our message was beautifully and clearly delivered,” said Forest singer Cristina Solana. “People at the museum, including some of the security guards, seemed to enjoy the wonderful rousing concert we regaled them with while we made it very clear that we want big oil corporations like BP completely out of funding culture and the arts.”
“I’m terrified for the planet and my children’s future,” says Alex Vernon, another Forest Singer who travelled to London for the musical protest. “Singing with the climate choir movement helps me channel my climate anxiety into something positive. I’d recommend it to anyone.”
The Forest of Dean Climate Choir meets once a month and warmly welcomes new members. For further information about the choir and its work visit climatechoirmovement.org to find out more.