COLEFORD Town Council is asking residents for their say, as it seeks the possibility of a public works loan to repair and restore the town’s clock tower.
The council will be holding consultative information events in Coleford Town Council offices this month 10am to 3pm on the 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th. Anyone from the community will be able to attend and see the full details of the plans, with illustrations of all the proposed works. There will also be an opportunity to speak with councillors and architects.
The whole project is said to cost around £650,000, broken down over a two-year period. The major section of the work will see the tower being scaffolded for nine months. The council says it is exploring a number of ways to achieve the money.
A Coleford Town Council spokesperson said: “We have applied to the National Lottery and various other bodies but have not yet been successful. There are other ways we could raise the money such as crowd funding from the community or taking out a public works loan.
“Both of these options need direct support from the community as we must have public consultation before we can ask for a public works loan.
“We are now at a point where we are ready to begin the work. Before we can engage contractors, we need to have access to the funds to pay for the work.”
Coleford’s clock tower has long been a central symbol of the town. The Grade 2 listed building is treasured by the community and the condition of the clock and its tower is a regular topic of comment.
The council says in the last few years, the tower has suffered damage and serious deterioration of the structure. The council is responsible for the upkeep of the tower and for the last year and a half, it has been working with a restoration architect to create a plan to make repairs and improve the tower’s condition.
You can get more details of the public consultation event by calling Coleford Town Council on 01594 832103.
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