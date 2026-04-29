Over the course of 70 days, Richard will cycle an incredible 4,500 miles around the coast of the UK, making this the toughest challenge yet in his fundraising journey for the charity. Setting off from Dorset, he will travel clockwise around the south west of England, cycle the full coastline of Wales including Anglesey, head north through Scotland, cross to Belfast to complete the perimeter of Northern Ireland, then return to Scotland before riding the long stretch down the east of England and finishing back on the south coast in Dorset.