Richard Davis, 61, is undertaking an extraordinary endurance challenge to raise vital funds for Willow, a charity that supports seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40.
Over the course of 70 days, Richard will cycle an incredible 4,500 miles around the coast of the UK, making this the toughest challenge yet in his fundraising journey for the charity. Setting off from Dorset, he will travel clockwise around the south west of England, cycle the full coastline of Wales including Anglesey, head north through Scotland, cross to Belfast to complete the perimeter of Northern Ireland, then return to Scotland before riding the long stretch down the east of England and finishing back on the south coast in Dorset.
The challenge marks Richard’s 19th consecutive year of taking on sponsored endurance events in support of Willow. Since he began fundraising in 2008, he has raised more than £165,000, helping the charity provide unforgettable Special Days for young adults living with serious illness. Special Days are tailored experiences that allow young adults and their families to step away from hospital routines, make lasting memories, and spend precious time together during unimaginably difficult circumstances.
Noah, 20, from Chepstow, received 166 weeks of chemotherapy for an inoperable brain tumour, and he has now decided to stop treatment. He loves Doctor Who, so for his Special Day in 2024 he asked Willow to organise a trip to London for him and his parents to see the Dr Who Prom.
Since his Special Day, Noah has pursued his dream of being an actor and appeared in two episodes of Doctor Who and an episode of Casualty. He is sitting his exams in the next few weeks, and hopes to go to university to study Drama in September.
Follow Richard’s journey on Instagram @richardmdavis337 and donate via his JustGiving page: Richard Davis is fundraising for Willow Foundation.
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