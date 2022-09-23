Community ‘toolkit’ to improve road safety
Residents are being invited to find out more about an updated ‘toolkit’ aimed at improving road safety at an event in Cinderford next week.
Gloucestershire Rural Community Council (GRCC) is launching its updated ‘Community Approaches to Road Safety’ (CARS) toolkit at the Wesley Centre on Belle Vue Road next Thursday (October 6).
The toolkit provides communities with practical resources to help improve road safety in their area, as well as ideas to submit to the county’s new Community Speedwatch Fund.
District Councillor, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner and Chair of Safer Gloucestershire Nick Evans (Con, Tidenham) said of the initiative: “We should all be able to use our roads safely, without having to deal with vehicles speeding past us and putting people at risk.
“I know that there are many communities in Gloucestershire that care about road safety and that’s why I wanted to help refresh this excellent toolkit as part of our commitment to empower communities and help us make our County safer.
“There are real practical solutions in this guide to help prevent this sort of anti-social behaviour, including taking part in Gloucestershire Police’s Community Speedwatch+ initiative. With these easy to follow suggestions for communities, I hope we’ll see a real community movement to improve road safety in Gloucestershire.”
The launch at the Wesley will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, with refreshments served from 6pm.
Places can be booked by contacting GRCC at [email protected], or by calling 01452 528491.
