Gwent Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a Monmouth man who has been missing since Monday evening.
Graham Selwyn aged 76, was last seen near Lancaster Way, Osbaston, Monmouth at around 8.30pm on Monday 6 May and police officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen him
He was last seen wearing a grey/blue coloured thick shirt with black trousers and black trainers.
Graham is described as 6 ft 2 tall of slim build, with grey hair.
He has been known to frequent Monmouth town centre, Cinderford football club and Lightmoor Pool.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 999 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400147086.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.