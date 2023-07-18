Residents with concerns over the lengthy process to obtain or renew a firearms licence will have the opportunity to voice their issues directly to Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion.
They’ll be able to voice these concerns at an upcoming Community Conversation event on Wednesday 2 August, from 6pm to 8pm, at the Kindle Centre on Belmont Road, Hereford.
Over the past 18 months, the Mr Campion has received in excess of 60 correspondences from local residents expressing their dissatisfaction with the prolonged duration for firearms licensing. Reacting to the concerns, PCC Campion announced an investment of £200,000 in March. The funds aim to enhance the capacity within the firearms licensing unit, facilitating a quicker, more convenient service without jeopardising public protection and safety.
While residents are yet to feel the full benefits of this investment, the forthcoming event offers an invaluable opportunity for the shooting community to engage directly with the PCC, his team, and senior officers from West Mercia Police, including Chief Inspector Callie Bradley. Members from The British Association for Shooting and Conservation will also be in attendance.