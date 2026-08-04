A 30-year-old Bream man who has denied driving while over the alcohol limit in Broadwell is to stand trial at Cheltenham Magistrates Court just before Christmas.
Adam Scrivens, of Ironstone Close, Bream, is alleged to have had 50mcgs of alcohol on his breath when driving a Range Rover Evoque on North Road, Broadwell, on 19th June 2026.
He has pleaded not guilty and also denies a second charge of driving without third party insurance on the same occasion.
Cheltenham Magistrates bailed him unconditionally to await trial on December 16th.
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