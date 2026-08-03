A 36 year old Dymock man who committed two sets of motoring offences just three months apart has been banned from the roads for six months.
Christopher Villis of Bayfield Gardens, Dymock, was also fined a total of £290 by Cheltenham Magistrates and ordered to pay a surcharge of £116.
Villis pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan X-Trail without insurance or a valid licence in Glebe Road, Newent on November 6 2025. He also admitted failing to co-operate with a roadside drug swipe on the same occasion.
The second set of offences which he admitted occurred on February 9 this year when he drove the same vehicle without due care and attention on Western Way, High Street and Newent Street, Dymock, and failed to stop for a police officer. He had no insurance or valid licence on that date either.
Villis pleaded guilty, also, to breaching his bail by failing to attend court for a hearing on 14th April.
A further charge against him of driving dangerously was withdrawn by the prosecution.
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