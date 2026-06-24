A 33-year-old woman who flouted a court order five times by going to a Tutshill address from which she was banned has received an 8 week suspended jail term at Cheltenham Magistrates Court.
Last November Lana Moseley of no fixed address was served with a restraining order to stay away from the address in Coleford Road, Tutshill.
But the court was told that she had breached the order repeatedly in April and May this year, visiting the address on five occasions, including twice on May 15th.
Moseley has spent the last three weeks in custody on remand while a pre-sentence report was compiled for the court.
But at a hearing last Wednesday, June 17, she was freed with an eight week prison sentence which was suspended for a year.
The magistrates said only a custodial sentence could be justified in view of the seriousness of her offences.
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