“Since the population has declined precipitously in the last 40 years, down to 10 per cent of its 1980s figure, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed the European eel as critically endangered. The late material states that ‘there would be no conceivable impact on the eel population in the Severn Estuary resulting from the removal of eels because the whole fishery only exploits stock which is deemed surplus by the EA’.