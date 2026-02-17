DELAYS are expected following a collision of two cars.
National Highways said traffic has been stopped on the M48 Eastbound between Junction 1 Aust and the M4, leading to around 1.5 miles of congestion.
Emergency services are at the scene.
More on this as we receive it.
Update 06.51am
The vehicles have been recovered and all lanes have been reopened on the M48 Eastbound between J1 and the M4. However, there is still around 3 miles of congestion, so delays may continue.
