Written and adapted by Megan Gallagher (Borderliner, Suspicion), WOLF is led by Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot, Humans) as DI Jack Caffery. He is joined by Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who, Marvel’s Iron Fist) as Honey, Iwan Rheon (Game Of Thrones, Riviera) as Molina – two mismatched professionals forced together on a job; Sian Reese-Williams (Hidden, Line Of Duty) as DI Lincoln, a woman with a case to prove; Juliet Stevenson (Out Of Her Mind, Bend It Like Beckham) and Owen Teale (Line Of Duty, Game Of Thrones) as Matilda and Oliver Anchor-Ferrers who find themselves in the centre of a siege with their daughter Lucia, played by Annes Elwy (The Light In The Hall).