A MAN who damaged a protected wildlife zone with a mechanical digger has been ordered to pay £1,765 in court penalties.
Nathan Lewis, aged 42, from Itton, used the digger at a former Ministry of Defence training centre in Caerwent, near Chepstow.
Newport magistrates were told that the site is a habitat for protected species such as badgers, great crested newts, slow worms, bats and grass snakes.
They heard that the father-of-two had shown “remorse” when confronted about his actions, didn’t know it was a protected zone and was suffering with an inoperable brain tumour.
Prosecutor Emma Davies said Lewis’ father-in-law had bought the land in the hope of developing it for a care home and housing.
But PC Mark Powell of Gwent Police learnt that a digger was being used there in January and launched an investigation.
“He (Lewis) was told to stop and he did show some remorse,” said the prosecutor.
Squatters had been on the land and due to “concerning and threatening behaviour” Lewis, of Itton Road, had used the machine to “discourage them from returning to the site”.
He pleaded guilty to damaging or destroying a breeding site for protected European species and protected flora and fauna on the basis he did not know it was a protected area.
Lydia Williams, defending, said: “He fully cooperated with police and stopped when asked to.”
He was fined £1,200 and ordered to pay a £480 victim surcharge and £85 costs.