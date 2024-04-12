A BAN on dogs from play parks and sports pitches and new requirements on their owners have been agreed by Monmouthshire Council.
From June 1 anyone walking a dog in a public area will have to pick up its poo, and carry a poo bag with them.
If challenged by a council officer they will have to show they have a bag.
At present dog walkers are only required to pick up poo in defined areas but that has been extended to all public places.
The Public Spaces Protection Order, which will be in place for three years, also brings in a ban on taking dogs into children’s play parks and nearly all marked sports pitches.
The council has published a list of more than 170 places dogs will now be banned from, while in other areas, including some cemeteries, they will have to be on a lead.
Council officers will also have the power to order a dog walker to put their pet on a lead, in any public place, to prevent a nuisance.
Labour cabinet member Paul Griffiths told the cabinet, which agreed the order, that it is “in no way anti-dog owner”.
The Chepstow councillor said: “It is intended to lead, or support, positive behaviour change that’s taken place within dog owners.
“In my youth, if you went down any high street, you’d play hop scotch in dog’s mess. You don’t do that anymore, owners have amended their behaviour,” he said.
When he lived in Pontyclun, he was a member of the local rugby club and regularly joined other parents to clear dog faeces, he said.
“In the history of the club a young player suffered a leg amputation because of the remnants of dog faeces, this is why we need to get this right,” he added.
Huw Owen, principal environmental health officer, said a review of the council’s civil enforcement powers will consider how the £100 fixed penalties could be issued but said it wants to start with “raising awareness” rather than issuing fines.
The council has a £45,000 budget for signage required to make people aware of the orders and dog exclusion zones.
Assistance and guide dogs will be exempt from the restrictions.
Areas where dogs will be excluded include:
Abergavenny – Swan Meadows Play Area, Waterside Play Area, Bailey Park Play Area, Union Road East Play Area, Belgrave Park Play Area, Maes Y Llarwydd Play Area, Beaupreau Place Play Area, Underhill Playing Field Play Area, Rother Avenue Play Area, Glan Gavenny Play Area, Croesonen Gardens Play Area, Bailey Park Sports Pitches, Lower Meadow Sports Pitches, King Henry VIII School and Leisure Centre, Deri View Primary School, Cantref Primary School, Our Lady and St Michael’s School, Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, Dan Y Deri Play Area, Charles Crescent Play Area, Llantilio Pertholey Primary, Mardy Park Play Area, Mardy Park Playing Field, Thomas Hill Close Play Area, Llanfoist, St Faith’s Close Play Area, Llanfoist, Centenary Field, Llanfoist, Llanfoist Fawr Primary.
Bans will also operate in Clos Telyn Play Area and Goytre Fawr Primary in Goytre, Llanbadoc Island Play Area, Usk Island Play Area and sports pitch, Usk Little Mill Pocket Park and Cae Melin play areas, Glascoed Common Play Area, Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary, Wern Gifford Play Area, Pandy, Clydach Recreation Ground Play Area, Clydach AFC sports pitch, Llanelly Hill Playing Fields Play Area, Penllwyn Play Area, Llanelly Hill, Gilwern Recreation Ground Games Areas/Pump Track, Gilwern Primary, Maple Gardens Play Area, Govilon; King George V Field, Govilon, Owain Glyndwr Field, Llanellen.
Lead only areas will include – Old Hereford Rd skate park, Old Hereford Road Cemetery, Linda Vista Gardens, Abergavenny Castle, Llanfoist Cemetery, Llanelly Cemetery, Gilwern Recreation Ground and Skate Park, Clydach recreation ground.