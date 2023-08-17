John Kyrle High School and Sixth Form Centre in Ross-on-Wye is celebrating the remarkable achievements of its Year 13 students, who received their examination results today. Headteacher Julian Morgan expressed immense pride in the resilience and determination of this year's cohort, especially given the challenges they faced.
The school's impressive statistics for this year include:
- An overall pass rate of 98.2 per cent.
- Half of the grades achieved were within the A* to B range.
- A commendable 22 per cent of grades were either A* or A.
- Notably, despite a national decline, the school's A* grades have risen to 7 per cent from 2019 figures.
These outstanding results have paved the way for numerous success stories. Among the top achievers:
- Sophia Stallard, with an exceptional 4 A*s, is set to study Mathematics at Bath University.
- Daniel Hamer has secured a management training role in the hospitality sector.
- Josh Cole will be attending Worcester University for Healthcare studies.
- Eliza Blewitt is embarking on an NHS apprenticeship.
- Sophie Lines is heading to Liverpool to pursue Law.
Julian Morgan emphasised the collective effort behind this success, stating, "None of this would be possible without the hard work, determination, and dedication of this amazing cohort. A massive thank you and congratulations to all the staff at John Kyrle who have supported them and their families."
Helen Bolt, Head of Sixth Form, added, "The fact that the majority of our students have secured places at their first-choice universities, with others transitioning to training and employment, is a testament to the quality of our Sixth Form offer. It's immensely satisfying for the staff to have played a role in guiding students to their desired next steps."
For Year 11 students interested in joining the Sixth Form, the school encourages reaching out via [email protected].
Congratulations to all the students on their achievements!