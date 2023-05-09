In a remarkable demonstration of scientific acumen, two Year 11 students from John Kyrle High School, Gracie and Max McClune, have bagged a commendation at the esteemed Experimental British Physics Olympiad.
This competition, organised by the University of Oxford and National Physics Laboratory, saw JKHS students not only participate but shine, adding a peer-reviewed paper to their academic accomplishments, an achievement that bears testimony to their exceptional talent.
Launched in October, the Olympiad presents an experimental challenge to young minds across the nation, offering them a platform to showcase their scientific prowess. This year, the challenge tasked Years 10 to 12 students with crafting a small-scale model of impact craters. The task was to observe how changing certain parameters would affect the features of the created craters.
The journey that began with ten enthusiastic participants from Years 11 and 12 took an unexpected turn when a football tournament came into play, causing a diversion for most. However, the dedication of Gracie and Max did not wane. Their steadfast commitment led to the successful submission of an academic paper by the end of January, an effort that has earned them widespread recognition from the British Physics Olympiad.
The commendation is a clear reflection of Gracie and Max’s exceptional scientific aptitude, their unwavering commitment, and their ability to overcome challenges. Their remarkable feat in a contest that garners between 30,000 to 40,000 entries from around the country is a matter of great pride for our local community and serves as an inspiration for aspiring scientists.