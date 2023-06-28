As a bell tolled, signifying the commencement of the matinee performance of 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream', the students passed through the oak doors into the world of theatre. The grandeur of the stage, rich in history and intricate detailing, and the enchanting atmosphere had them in awe. The performance, under a beautiful June summer sky, was nothing short of spectacular as the actors brought the characters to life. The students reveled in the chaotic adventures of Hermia, Helena, Demetrius, and Lysander, manipulated by the mischievous fairy, Puck.