Students from John Kyrle High School embarked on an unforgettable journey to London's iconic Globe Theatre, engaging in drama workshops and relishing an enthralling performance of 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream', while earning commendation for their exemplary conduct.
The trip commenced with a captivating sightseeing tour of the capital. The students were treated to the sights of the Apollo Theatre, the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and even caught a fleeting glimpse of Westminster Abbey. Their tour continued across Westminster Bridge, offering them a majestic view of the Thames River and the impressive Battersea Power Station standing proudly on its banks.
Their arrival at the Globe Theatre was met with a warm welcome as the students dived into drama workshops delivered by experienced actors from the Royal Shakespeare Company. The workshops centred on 'The Tempest', enabling the pupils to hone their dialogue delivery skills. They were taught to use intonation to create impact and hand gestures to express emotions, showing particular brilliance in mastering these lessons.
As a bell tolled, signifying the commencement of the matinee performance of 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream', the students passed through the oak doors into the world of theatre. The grandeur of the stage, rich in history and intricate detailing, and the enchanting atmosphere had them in awe. The performance, under a beautiful June summer sky, was nothing short of spectacular as the actors brought the characters to life. The students reveled in the chaotic adventures of Hermia, Helena, Demetrius, and Lysander, manipulated by the mischievous fairy, Puck.
Further deepening the theatrical experience, the actors mingled with the audience. One of the students, engrossed in the on-stage action, was unaware of the presence of Oberon, the king of the fairies, behind him, leading to a delightful surprise.
The trip concluded with the students receiving praise for their behaviour from a Globe Theatre staff member and their coach driver, Tom. Mrs Rees, accompanying the students, was visibly proud as the pupils emerged as excellent ambassadors for John Kyrle High School. The enriching trip was a joyful day well spent with these bright young adults, imbibing cultural experiences.