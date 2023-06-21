Sydney Lake, a student at John Kyrle High School, recently pioneered a lunchtime crochet club, transforming a personal hobby into a shared experience for fellow students.
A novice herself, Sydney only took up the craft a few months prior to launching the club. Her interest in crochet quickly transitioned from a casual pastime to a school-based project, sparked by a conversation with the beloved Mrs Moore, who took note of Sydney's ongoing crochet project. With her backing, the idea of a crochet club was born.
Though organising the club proved relatively straightforward, resources were a challenge. In a wonderful show of community spirit, Sydney's mother appealed for donations on a Facebook noticeboard, and the people of Ross generously stepped up, providing a wealth of wool and crochet hooks.
Sydney's fears of a low turnout were quickly assuaged when the club launched a few weeks later. While the attendance wasn't overwhelming, the attendees' enthusiasm was infectious. One newcomer, having spent 45 minutes learning the basics, promptly went home and bought their own crochet kit online - a testament to the therapeutic appeal of the craft.
Crochet, for Sydney, is more than a hobby. It's a mindfulness tool, a calming distraction during times of stress that helps her with her mental health. The joy she derives from it is something she aims to share through her club. Open to all students, irrespective of their school year, gender or skill level, the club hopes to continue promoting the art of crochet for some time to come.
With Sydney's determination and the supportive atmosphere at John Kyrle High School, it's clear that crochet is weaving a vibrant thread in the fabric of school life.