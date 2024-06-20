FROM Poison Arrow to The Look Of Love, ABC were the band that redefined glamour and cool.
And charismatic frontman Martin Fry will soon be shooting to Monmouth's Savoy to lift the lid on his life and launch his autobiography.
ABC enjoyed TransAtlantic success as The Lexicon of Love proved as artful as a Warhol silkscreen, and glossier than Marilyn’s lipstick.
It was a brilliantly distinctive debut album, fizzing with bright ideas, and unapologetically flamboyant.
Frontman Fry harked back to a golden era of luxe, as though Cole Porter had been re-imagined among the narrow streets of steel town Sheffield, from where the band hailed.
Little wonder his sleek, opulent, and beautiful debut retains the affection of listeners four decades on.
The band released their Trevor Horn-produced debut studio album in 1982, which reached No 1 on the UK chart, and often features in UK critics’ lists of favourite albums.
It included top-10 single hits Poison Arrow, The Look of Love and All Of My Heart, and Fry recently revealed how David Bowie helped them.
"It was just mind-blowing to us because we're massive Bowie fans,” admitted Martin about the superstar’s input on their biggest hit single The Look of Love.
“Bowie was kinda hanging out with his cup of tea and he'd go, 'Try this...da-da-da-da-duh-duh-duh...a kind of counter-rhythm thing...
“I guess he sparkled some of his magic dust on us. We were just a fledgling band from Sheffield y'know, and he's David Bowie. It was a great day in the studio...I kind of always think that really, he blessed our recording and that's probably why it's our biggest record."
Lexicon redefined glamour and cool, and has stood the test of time.
And so has Fry, who is bringing an evening of stripped-back music and conversation to the Savoy in celebration.
His intimate tour follows a UK tour, which included three sell-out nights at London Palladium, and coincides with the publication of his autobiography That’s the look, that’s the look… The Look of love.
ABC - An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry is at the Savoy on Saturday, November 16.
Tickets priced £33, £50 VIP, £82.50 Meet and Greet, are available from the box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk