THE ChAOS musical theatre group enter a topsy-turvy world as they go Through the Looking Glass for their latest production.
Chairman Keith Weight describes the show, which is based on Lewis Carroll’s famous story as “a journey of discovery and the lessons we learn along the way”.
The show opens tonight (Friday) for four performances at the Drill Hall in Chepstow.
Mr Weight said: “AS chairman of this wonderful group I’m always amazed at the standard of talent we attract.
“With the hard work of musical director Marianne Bowen, choreographer Ethan Cook, set and lighting designer Kevein Allen, stage manager Jon Stow, costumes by Beth Blanchard, sound by Chris Burt and our fantastic cast and crew.
Hazel Guppy takes the role of Alice and Marianne Bowen is the evil Red Queen.
Callum Woodward plays Lewis Carroll in the opening scenes and the White Knight who joins Alice on her quest to vanquish the Red Queen and return home.
It’s not a spoiler to reveal that Jack Brice as Humpty Dumpty comes to a sticky end.
Phoebe Brown as the Red King is literally kept in the dark and Adrian Buttress as the Red Knight is on a mission to find Alice.
There are evening performances starting at 7.30pm tonight and tomorrow (Saturday).
There are also matinees at 2.30pm tomorrow and Sunday.