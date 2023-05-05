Dana, catapulted to fame in 1970 as Ireland's first-ever Eurovision Song Contest victor with "All Kinds of Everything," joins an illustrious list of past special guests, including Kiki Dee, Russell Thompkins, Jr., and Sheila Ferguson. Dana's multifaceted career encompasses global chart hits, performing for two popes at papal Masses, and stints in politics, including serving as a Member of the European Parliament. Her participation in Choir Camp is sure to make it an extraordinary affair.