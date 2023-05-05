Dana, catapulted to fame in 1970 as Ireland's first-ever Eurovision Song Contest victor with "All Kinds of Everything," joins an illustrious list of past special guests, including Kiki Dee, Russell Thompkins, Jr., and Sheila Ferguson. Dana's multifaceted career encompasses global chart hits, performing for two popes at papal Masses, and stints in politics, including serving as a Member of the European Parliament. Her participation in Choir Camp is sure to make it an extraordinary affair.
The camp brings together singers of all skill levels to create music and forge friendships, underscoring Matthew Jones' conviction that anyone can learn to sing. His recent triumph in coaching novices to perform alongside Madeline Bell and the esteemed English Chamber Orchestra at London's Cadogan Hall demonstrates his exceptional aptitude for nurturing budding singers.
Choir Camp 2023 promises a weekend brimming with musical enchantment, featuring a gala dinner, campfire singalongs, and the uproariously entertaining Lorraine Bowen, affectionately known as "The Crumble Lady." This Britain's Got Talent contender, who won David Walliams' golden buzzer, will guide the choir through warm-ups and sprinkle in moments of fun.
Nestled in the stunning Welsh Border countryside, the 19th-century Dunfield House has a storied past, playing host to Winston Churchill during World War II and inspiring Mike Oldfield's 1974 album "Hergest Ridge." Local lore even suggests that the eerie legend of Hergest Court influenced Arthur Conan Doyle's classic tome, "The Hound of the Baskervilles."
Eager Chepstow singers can secure their spot in this extraordinary event by calling 01922 915 230 or emailing [email protected]. Don't let this opportunity to learn from the best and create lifelong memories at Choir Camp 2023 pass you by.