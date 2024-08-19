Our beautiful rivers are dying. We cannot safely swim in them anymore. Neither can the salmon that used to travel so far to spawn in their waters. The water crowfoot that shelters life in the river, is abandoning it. Instead of teaming life under the pebbles on the riverbed, there is sludge! Human beings are 60 per cent water and we are dependent on its health for our survival.
‘Save the Wye’ is a group of people working to bring attention to the degraded state of the river, and over the last four years, more and more people are becoming aware of the problem and the causes of it. Creativity has played a large part in bringing these issues to public and government attention as well as celebrating the beauty of the river.
A group of artists who care about the state of the rivers are exhibiting their work upstairs at the George in Newnham alongside work created by local disability support groups and youth groups. Among those taking part are artists John Slater, Nicola Gough, Laura Liddell, Carolyn Black, Mollie Meager, Pat Homewood, Melanie Clarke, Rachel Bomford and many local community groups.
Mollie Meager explains, “Our story will begin on Friday, September 6 by the River Severn in Newnham where we will take some of its water and parade to the George led by the giant puppets, The Goddesses of the Wye and Severn. The Climate Choir will sing to us and Forest Thump will lead the way. The exhibition is on for a fortnight at The George and there will be a drop in workshop on Saturday 14th to make offerings to the river which will be taken to the Severn on September 21in the late afternoon when we will hear poems and songs about the rivers. The Goddess of the Wye will lead us in this.
“There are related events in the evenings. On Tuesday, September 17, the artists will talk about their work and what is happening with the Wye and the Severn and invite discussion. On Thursday 19th, we will hear Fiona Taylor’s musical. ‘Love letter to the Wye’ with Tracey Dixon as the lead singer, and on Thursday 12th there is an evening with the Welsh storyteller, Tama
“We hope you can come and join us in some of these events and even participate with us either by making things at the workshops or joining in the parades carrying banners and flags!”
This project has been generously funded by the Barnwood Trust