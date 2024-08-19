Mollie Meager explains, “Our story will begin on Friday, September 6 by the River Severn in Newnham where we will take some of its water and parade to the George led by the giant puppets, The Goddesses of the Wye and Severn. The Climate Choir will sing to us and Forest Thump will lead the way. The exhibition is on for a fortnight at The George and there will be a drop in workshop on Saturday 14th to make offerings to the river which will be taken to the Severn on September 21in the late afternoon when we will hear poems and songs about the rivers. The Goddess of the Wye will lead us in this.