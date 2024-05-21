Ed Elliott is an award-winning sculptor specialising in large scale figurative pieces, often designed with a specific site in mind. He has received national acclaim for his innovative work in wood and bronze, creating highly innovative and emotive work in his distinctive style. Ed shows the flexibility that must be accepted to be able to sculpt with wood and allow it to speak, that has led him to become one of the nation’s leading sculptors in this medium. He works from his studio in the West Midlands, UK and exhibits widely across the UK and abroad. With public pieces in six counties and work collected globally he is widely recognised for his ambitious pieces and his striking style.