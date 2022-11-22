Festive fun at annual Christmas light switch-on in Cinderford
Subscribe newsletter
THE festive feeling comes to Cinderford on Saturday (November 26) with the switching on of the Christmas lights – and plenty of other entertainment for all the family.
The fun is centred on The Triangle where the lights will be switched on at 5pm
The entertainment starts at noon with Danter’s Fair with plenty of rides and stalls to keep everyone happy. The fair is on until 7pm.
Santa will be in his grotto at 6 Market Street from 3pm to 8pm where he will be delighted to meet the local children.
A market with a huge range of goodies from local craftspeople and businesses will tempt shoppers from 2pm.
Worth checking out what’s on offer if you want to get some lovely Christmas gifts for friends and family.
And also look out for the Fibre Heroes who are joining in the festivities at Cinderford Christmas Light Switch On Community ambassadors from Fibre Heroes will be at the switch on with their own stand on The Triangle, next to their famous vibrant fire engine.
The Cinderford community will have the chance to play interactive games and receive fun freebies.
The wholesale network provider is working hard to reach as many underserved towns as possible across the UK and looking forward to interacting with the people of Cinderford during this event.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |