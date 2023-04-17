Linton Village Hall is to host an enchanting evening of Baroque music on Friday, 2nd June 2023, featuring acclaimed local violinist Alice Earll and historical keyboard specialist Satoko Doi-Luck. The talented duo will present a musical travelogue that promises to transport the audience on a journey through 18th century Europe, exploring the works of composers such as Bach, Handel, and Corelli.
The concert, which begins at 7.30pm, will be accompanied by drinks and engaging discussions, providing a perfect opportunity for music enthusiasts and the community to come together and immerse themselves in the rich and diverse world of Baroque music. Doors open at 7pm, offering guests ample time to settle in before the musical voyage.
Alice Earll, a gifted violinist, has earned a reputation for her captivating performances and mastery of the instrument. Her passion for Baroque music and dedication to her craft make her an ideal guide on this musical journey. Satoko Doi-Luck, a historical keyboard specialist, adds a unique dimension to the performance with her expertise on instruments such as the harpsichord and organ, evoking the distinct soundscapes of the Baroque era.
Alice and Satoko will showcase the intricacies and beauty of Baroque compositions, revealing the fascinating stories behind the music and the composers who brought it to life. The duo’s chemistry and combined talents are sure to make the evening a memorable and engaging experience for all in attendance.
Tickets for this one-of-a-kind event are priced at £15, with free entry for children aged 10 years and under. Interested parties can purchase tickets by emailing [email protected] or at the door on the evening of the event. Don’t miss out on this enchanting musical journey through 18th century Europe, right in the heart of Linton Village Hall.