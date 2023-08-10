In addition to the entertainment and memories forged, the day served a profound purpose. The event significantly contributed to the Longhope Church Bell Tower Repair Appeal. As of the recent update, the church has successfully navigated the asbestos and bat surveys, securing a bat licence post the discovery of bats. With scaffolding set for installation on 15th August, the strengthening repairs are slated to commence from 21st August, marking the beginning of a 16-week renovation journey.