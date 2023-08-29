Looking ahead, the Singers are gearing up for their winter concert, scheduled for Saturday, 9th December. Rehearsals commence on Wednesday, 6th September at St Mary’s Hall, opposite St Mary’s Church, and will be held every Wednesday from 7.00 to 9.00pm during term time. The choir is thrilled to welcome their new Musical Director, Sammy Martin. With a rich background in directing choirs and musicals, Sammy trained under renowned names like Rosemary Braga and Colin Touchin at the University of Warwick. The upcoming rehearsals will feature a diverse musical programme, including compositions by Vivaldi and Howard Goodall.