The Ross Penyard Singers marked the end of an era with a memorable day out at the historic Hellens Manor House in Much Marcle on 16th August. The event was particularly poignant as it was the last time the choir was conducted by Pippa Wright, their Musical Director for the past 18 months. To show their appreciation, the Singers gifted Pippa a stunning glass bowl crafted by Nina Oakman of Oakwoman Glass.
The day was filled with activities, starting with an intriguing tour of Hellens Manor House, a structure with foundations from the 12th century, though much of its current architecture hails from the Tudor, Jacobean, and Georgian eras. Following the tour, the choir enjoyed a delightful lunch in the Great Barn, courtesy of the Hellens tea room. The day culminated in a heartwarming singing session where the choir performed some of their cherished songs.
Looking ahead, the Singers are gearing up for their winter concert, scheduled for Saturday, 9th December. Rehearsals commence on Wednesday, 6th September at St Mary’s Hall, opposite St Mary’s Church, and will be held every Wednesday from 7.00 to 9.00pm during term time. The choir is thrilled to welcome their new Musical Director, Sammy Martin. With a rich background in directing choirs and musicals, Sammy trained under renowned names like Rosemary Braga and Colin Touchin at the University of Warwick. The upcoming rehearsals will feature a diverse musical programme, including compositions by Vivaldi and Howard Goodall.
The Ross Penyard Singers, known for their camaraderie and inclusivity, are always on the lookout for new members. Emphasising the health benefits of singing, the choir welcomes individuals of all experience levels, from seasoned singers to novices. For those interested in experiencing the joy of communal singing, the Singers extend an open invitation to their rehearsals. Further details about the choir can be accessed on their website, rosspenyardsingers.org.uk.