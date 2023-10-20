This October half term, Ross-on-Wye and other market towns in Herefordshire are gearing up for the inaugural Halloweenfest, a free family festival featuring pop-up pumpkin patches and a range of children’s activities. Running from 30 October to 3 November, the festival is backed by £14,309 in government funding and promises a spooktastic experience for all.
The festival will tour five market towns, including a stop in Ross-on-Wye on 31 October. Each day’s festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children are invited to pick a pumpkin from the day’s pop-up pumpkin patch, featuring over 250 pumpkins. Pumpkins can be taken home or carved on-site for a chance to win a best-carved pumpkin competition.
But pumpkins are not the only attraction. Halloweenfest also offers an array of activities to keep the little ones engaged. From spooky face painting and circus skills workshops to balloon modelling, music, and magic, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, Herefordshire Wildlife Trust will share updates on their latest projects.
Local businesses are also getting into the Halloween spirit, contributing crafts and activities to the event. Yat Pottery in Ross-on-Wye and the Sydney Nolan Trust in Kington are among those participating.
One of the festival highlights is the Scarecrow Trail, available in each town from 28 October to 5 November. Families can follow the trail and be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win a gift voucher from a local toy shop.
Halloweenfest is made possible through funding from the Herefordshire County BID and a £14,309 grant from the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund’s Events and Festivals Grant Scheme.