What: Chepstow Running Festival 5k, 10k & Half Marathon; This exciting event offers participants the chance to run at the historic racecourse, home to the Welsh Grand National. With race distances of 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon, runners can choose the challenge that suits them best. Each mile will be clearly marked out, and plenty of helpers will be on hand to keep you on track and motivated to reach the finish line. Book here.