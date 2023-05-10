Everyday: 9am Zoom Morning Prayer
Tuesday: 9am-11am Tea and Toast and Community Larder at St Mary’s Hall
Wednesday: 8.45am Toddle and Toast at St Mary’s 11am – 12.30pm Craft group at St Mary’s. Second and fourth Wednesday of the month 11.15am Ponder and Pray – on zoom. First and third Wednesday of the month 3.30pm Leaf Youth Group at St Mary’s
Thursday: 10am Eucharist service at St Mary’s 10am – 3pm Warm Space in St Mary’s Hall 11.45am Thursday Prayer Group by zoom 3.30pm Youth Choir at St Mary’s
Sunday: 14th May 8am BCP Communion Service at St Mary’s 9.30am Live-streamed Sung Eucharist Service at St Mary’s 9.30am Celtic Prayer Service at St Michaels, Walford 6pm Evensong at St Mary’s Please check our website for details or contact the church office rossparishes.uk/services 01989 562175 [email protected]