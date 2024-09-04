EXPERTS have warned students to be vigilant of scams as the new academic year begins across the country.
Action Fraud and Marc Porcar of QR Code Generator provided community members with some of the most common scams to look out for, as new data reveals almost 69,000 reports of scams were received from young people in 2023.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said: “While young people tend to be tech-savvy, they can still lower their digital defences – especially if they perceive the requests to do so as being from an authoritative source such as a university or letting agent.
“Despite parents typically being cautious when handling their children's personal details, both groups can easily be caught off guard by back-to-school scams. The desire to save money during this transition is understandable, but it’s vital to stay vigilant at all times.
"Fraudsters will go to great lengths to steal your money, so it’s crucial to stay aware of the risks and protect yourself and others from potential threats.
“One key tip is to use separate email addresses and phone numbers from your main ones for sign-ups, subscriptions, or temporary interactions. This reduces the exposure of your personal information, lowering the chances of phishing and other scams.
“If you’re ever unsure as to whether a request is legitimate, don’t be afraid to reach out to the university directly using only their official contact details. It’s better to make a quick call that may be unnecessary than to take a risk and lose a substantial sum.”
While rental fraud from unscrupulous landlords is common, Action Fraud warned that the top fraud type to look for is Investment fraud.
Criminals will target students looking to make quick wins with available cash through cryptocurrency or schemes with a promise of high return investment. They are usually targeted through social media and online where many investment schemes operate.
Elsewhere, students looking for job opportunities can be targeted by fraudulent adverts looking to steal personal information or money. Students might be asked for an upfront payment for a fake consultation or extra help finding a job, but the fraudster does not deliver.
Finally, fraudsters may target students for ticket fraud. They will use in-demand events to target freshers by selling fake tickets.
Action Fraud says students should be cautious when buying tickets for any events, whether they’re high-profile like Oasis and Taylor Swift concerts, local student fresher nights, or special appearances at a nearby club.
While it’s tempting to save money, always prioritise safety. To avoid being scammed, book through legitimate websites and trusted resellers.