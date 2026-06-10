On Saturday, June, 6 the Herefordshire South Atlantic Medal Association’s Ride of Respect was joined by Rt Rev Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford when they visited Tudorville Cemetery to honour Private Timothy Richard Jenkins, 3rd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment who died on Mount Longdon on 12 June 1983 aged 19.
The Ride of Respect 2026 is a nationwide motorcycle event in the UK honouring Falklands War veterans and fallen soldiers, taking place on June 6-7.
On Sunday, June 14 at the Market House at 10am the Town together with the Ross-on-Wye Branch of the Royal British Legion will honour Private Timothy Jenkins, together with Guardsmen Gareth Griffiths and Colin Parsons of The Welsh Guards, who perished on 8th Jun on board RFA Sir Galahad in Fitzroy together with all other casualties of the conflict.
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