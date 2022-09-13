Family make appeal after dozens of items stolen from graves
Subscribe newsletter
A WIDOW was “devastated” to discover that dozens of sentimental ornaments had been taken from the graves of her late husband and son recently.
Police are appealing for information after it was reported that unknown offenders had removed almost every item that a family had placed on graves of their loved ones at Pauntley Church in Redmarley.
The ornaments were on the graves of the husband and son of Sue Taylor, who says the incident has caused great distress to her family.
The items included stones etched with messages, a range of garden ornaments including animals and wind chimes and several potted plants.
It is believed that the theft took place sometime between Saturday 16 and Saturday 23 July.
In a statement, she described the hurt that the incident has caused her family.
“It has really upset all of the family - for it to happen twice is devastating”, she said.
“The items that were taken from the graves mean so much to me.
“I just can’t understand why anyone would do such a terrible thing.”
Police are asking anyone who believes they may be able to help to come forward.
Anyone who witnessed the incident taking place or has information is asked to get in contact via Gloucestershire Constabulary’s website, quoting incident 374 of July 23.
Information can also be submitted by calling the police on 101 or speaking to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |